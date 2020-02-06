Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Lifted by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 2.2% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $22,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.62. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

