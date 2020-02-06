W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Downgraded by TheStreet

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.47%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 521,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 151,511 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $2,632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

