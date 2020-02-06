W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.73-4.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.958-2.017 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.W. R. Grace & Co also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.73-4.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

Shares of GRA traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $62.46 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.47% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.