Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NYSE:WDR traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $17.14. 21,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.73. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

WDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

