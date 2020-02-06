Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $753,102.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,043,419 in the last 90 days. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 63,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.