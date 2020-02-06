Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $142.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,390,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,378. The company has a market capitalization of $257.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average of $139.50. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

