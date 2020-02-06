Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD):

1/27/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $255.00 to $265.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $271.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

1/27/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, cost-saving through productivity actions, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2020. The company is also seeing positive impact of its productivity initiatives. Air Products is expected to gain from additional productivity and cost-improvement programs. Also, the company is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. Moreover, Air Products has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, Air Products faces headwind from unfavorable currency swings. Its global gases sales are also under pressure. Modification of Indian hydrogen supply contract will also hurt the company's EMEA sales.”

APD traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $250.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.53 and a 12 month high of $250.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

