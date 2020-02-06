Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RSA Insurance Group (RSA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON: RSA) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/3/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2020 – RSA Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating.

1/6/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/16/2019 – RSA Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/12/2019 – RSA Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – RSA Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 566.60 ($7.45). 1,694,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. RSA Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 559.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 543.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

