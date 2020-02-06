Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RSA Insurance Group (RSA)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON: RSA) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/3/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 2/3/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 2/3/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 1/27/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 1/21/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 1/16/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 1/7/2020 – RSA Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating.
  • 1/6/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 12/16/2019 – RSA Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 12/12/2019 – RSA Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/11/2019 – RSA Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 566.60 ($7.45). 1,694,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. RSA Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 559.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 543.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

