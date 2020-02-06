Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WW. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Saturday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Weight Watchers International stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.10. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $383,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 5,459.5% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,057,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,599,000 after buying an additional 2,020,029 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,151,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 156,203 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

