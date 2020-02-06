Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of EAD stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $8.62.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.