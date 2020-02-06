Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of EAD stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

