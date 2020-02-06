Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.00. 8,076,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,798,432. The company has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.