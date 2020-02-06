Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 552,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,905 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $20,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.02. 450,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $40.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

