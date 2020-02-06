Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 115.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 190,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WY. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

WY opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

