Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 29,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

XPH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.44. 55,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.