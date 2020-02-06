Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,071,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECON stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 14,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,641. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

