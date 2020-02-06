Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,144,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $136.76. 255,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,654. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

