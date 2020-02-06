Wharton Business Group LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.16. 1,611,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,811. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $154.02 and a 12 month high of $214.46. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

