Wharton Business Group LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,215,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2,050.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 155,609 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,926,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,827 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Shares of CRL traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.07. 242,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,607. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $161.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.