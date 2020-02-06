WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $287.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.59. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource America Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

