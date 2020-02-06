Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,353. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

