Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROIC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 26.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $4,699,655.75. Also, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $181,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 70,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 865,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,544. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

