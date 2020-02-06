Whittier Trust Co. Buys 3,540 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,798,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,754,053. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.