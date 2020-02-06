Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,542 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,261,000 after acquiring an additional 955,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

AJG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.12. 773,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $105.67.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.12%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $331,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

