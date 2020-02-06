Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.05 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,609,583 shares of company stock valued at $206,725,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $147.30. 3,284,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.52.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.