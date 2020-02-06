Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.24% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 86,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

