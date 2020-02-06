Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $279,000 Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of USHY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $41.25. 1,659,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

