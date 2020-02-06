Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,418,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

