Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 44.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.68.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $148.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,279. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 707.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.