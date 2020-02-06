Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 870 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,746. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

