Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 43.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

DVN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,839. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

