Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.51. The company had a trading volume of 54,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.