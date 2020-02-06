Whittier Trust Co. Sells 396 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

Shares of CP traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $271.28. The stock had a trading volume of 329,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.