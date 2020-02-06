Whittier Trust Co. Sells 430 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its position in Ecolab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.11. 1,179,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.19 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

