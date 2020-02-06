WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $1.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given WidePoint an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:WYY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. WidePoint has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.63.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

