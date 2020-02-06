Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.78.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $220.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.