Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

WLTW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.78.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.06. The stock had a trading volume of 771,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,523. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

