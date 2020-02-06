Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 19.0% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $41,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 231,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$80.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,657. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

