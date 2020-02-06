Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 308,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $332.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.42 and a 200 day moving average of $301.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

