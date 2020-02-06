WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.33

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 17077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WillScot by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WillScot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WillScot by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WillScot by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in WillScot by 1,505.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

