Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.49

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 8908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WGO. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In related news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

