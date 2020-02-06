Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Wisdom Tree Investments reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President R Jarrett Lilien bought 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $100,939.41. Insiders have acquired a total of 325,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $692.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

