WIZBL (WBL) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, WIZBL has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. WIZBL has a total market capitalization of $115,596.00 and approximately $1,146.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WIZBL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.03162073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.