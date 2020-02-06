Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.22-5.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Woodward, Inc.Common Stock also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.22-$5.52 EPS.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $118.10. 14,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.60.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

