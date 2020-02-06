Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.45.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WWD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Shares of WWD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.06. 2,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

