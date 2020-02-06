World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.84. 1,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,810. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

