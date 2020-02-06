World Asset Management Inc Has $171,000 Stock Position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nomura were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomura alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NMR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.42. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.