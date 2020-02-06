World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Shares of NYSE EV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 41,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

EV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.