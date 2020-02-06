World Asset Management Inc Sells 18,492 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,492 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wipro were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth about $7,811,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 72,170 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 29.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 41,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 169,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 17,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

