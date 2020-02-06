World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,012 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,139 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $52,412,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,592 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,337,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,413,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 933,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,848,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

