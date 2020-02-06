World Asset Management Inc Takes $217,000 Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Anixter International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anixter International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Anixter International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Anixter International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anixter International news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.10. 11,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,431. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91. Anixter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXE. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research cut Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

